Nia Riley accuses Soulja Boy of kicking her, causing miscarriage (videos)

Nia Riley, the daughter of legendary producer Teddy Riley, accuses former lover Soulja Boy of being physically abusive to the point where she lost her unborn child a few years back.

Riley, 30, who starred in the hit reality show “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood,” claims in a new interview on the “Unwine With Tasha K” podcast that Soulja Boy, 31, knew that she was pregnant when he kicked her in her stomach, inducing a miscarriage.

“We had an incident when I was pregnant. I feel like we always did,” Riley told Tasha K. “He absolutely knew I was pregnant. I was, like, 15 weeks. I don’t think I had even told anybody else that I was pregnant. Truthfully, in my mind, I didn’t know what to do or what I wanted to do.”

Season one of “LHHH” featured a gang of Riley-Soulja Boy volatile interactions and, in one case, Soulja is seen putting his hands on Riley. Riley talked about her devastating miscarriage on the weekly reality show, however, this is the first time that she publicly connected the miscarriage with Soulja Boy’s easily inflammable temperament.

The former couple used to argue frequently about Soulja’s proclivity toward infidelity as well as his commitment issues. Worse, the two went at it hard because Soulja allegedly slept with Riley’s best friend, Nas, which also incited several violent brawls between the two former female friends.

Soulja Boy’s tenure with “LHHH” ended, along with his relationship with Riley, during season three when Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, threatened to kill Riley on Twitter.

Below is one episode in which an argument between the two irascible personalities devolved into physicalities on the show. Flip the page to check that out as well as Riley’s explanation of this episode in her life in her interview with Tasha K.