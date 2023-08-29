Reality star Amara La Negra trashed for allegedly faking romance with Safaree

Amara La Negra has incurred the wrath of social media after strongly insinuating the romance with rapper Safaree that was showcased on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” was manufactured to produce ratings and clicks.

La Negra, the modelesque Afro-Latina star and singer, reported on Instagram Story to that their fake performances were to simply feed the reality TV beast and keep eyes glued to LHHMIA.

“Safaree never said y’alls was in a relationship, either. I’ve been single since the father of my kids, and I haven’t had sex since the father of my kids,” La Negra said in response to a fan’s query.

“Let me put it this way. I’m a pretty smart girl, I believe that I am. I’ve come this far because I think I’m pretty smart. I get hired to do my job and I do what I have to do, I do it well. We have good ratings, and with that being said, I have accomplished my mission,” she said.

The 32-year-old reality star, whose real name is Diana Danelys De Los Santos, completed her stream of consciousness with the strongest hint yet of a faux relationship: “Now, after that, you want to believe whatever it is you want to believe, that’s on you. You understand?”

Fans of “LHHMIA” were not amused at being hoodwinked by La Negra and Safaree Samuels, 42, and trashed the singer, dancer and author and thrashed her about cyberspace for disclosing this to the viewing (and paying) public: