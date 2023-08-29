Reality star Amara La Negra trashed for allegedly faking romance with Safaree

Amara La Negra has incurred the wrath of social media after strongly insinuating the romance with rapper Safaree that was showcased on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” was manufactured to produce ratings and clicks.
La Negra, the modelesque Afro-Latina star and singer, reported on Instagram Story to that their fake performances were to simply feed the reality TV beast and keep eyes glued to LHHMIA.
“Safaree never said y’alls was in a relationship, either. I’ve been single since the father of my kids, and I haven’t had sex since the father of my kids,” La Negra said in response to a fan’s query.
“Let me put it this way. I’m a pretty smart girl, I believe that I am. I’ve come this far because I think I’m pretty smart. I get hired to do my job and I do what I have to do, I do it well. We have good ratings, and with that being said, I have accomplished my mission,” she said.
The 32-year-old reality star, whose real name is Diana Danelys De Los Santos, completed her stream of consciousness with the strongest hint yet of a faux relationship: “Now, after that, you want to believe whatever it is you want to believe, that’s on you. You understand?”
Fans of “LHHMIA” were not amused at being hoodwinked by La Negra and Safaree Samuels, 42, and trashed the singer, dancer and author and thrashed her about cyberspace for disclosing this to the viewing (and paying) public:
“So Love And Hip Hop is Fake 🤥… Say it ain’t so 😂,” said one respondent.
While another opined, “Those ratings are about to suck now.”
A third IG user said, “So basically only banged for the show and money 🤑.”
A fourth person decided that she’s abandoning the show. “Well she just let us know their scene is scripted back to housewives I go 😂😂😂.”
One fan said La Negra was not smart for sharing this and her revelation could have left her vulnerable to legal repercussions. “So they don’t make y’all do a non disclosure? This might get bad for her,” a person remarked.
“Now she about to lose her job and future opportunities,” says another.
Others admonished La Negra for failing to simply get the bag and keep quiet about the show’s inner workings.
“U kidding me right tf girl stop jus freakn stop,” one said.
While another added: “I’m tired of celebrities faking their reality talking about your doing your job! Girl shut up.”