Oprah Winfrey launches the People’s Fund of Maui following wildfires

Oprah Winfrey has joined forces with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to support victims of the wildfires in Hawaii.

The 69-year-old TV star and Johnson, 51, have established the People’s Fund of Maui with $10 million of their own money, and they’re now encouraging others to support the effort.

Winfrey wrote on Instagram: “We’re honored to announce the People’s Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires. As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we’re here to ensure with 100 percent guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents. Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery. All you have to do is go to PeoplesFundofMaui.org to apply. We are honored to start this campaign with $10 million dollars and ask for your help in donating to those who have lost their homes. We thank you in advance for your contribution. Link in bio to learn more and give to the @peoplesfundofmaui .”

In July, President Joe Biden expressed his sympathies for the people of Hawaii, after wildfires caused devastation in the state.

The president and his wife Jill Biden said in a statement: “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed. We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”