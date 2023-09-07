Chrisean Rock shares new photo of Chrisean Jr.

Chrisean Rock customarily goes against the grain in handling her business. Most new celebrity mothers normally wait weeks or even months before showing images of their infants.

The pugnacious 23-year-old reality star has shown a second photo of her son, Chrisean Jr., just days after he was born.

This comes on the heels of Rock giving her five million Instagram followers a quick peek of the tyke right after the newborn made its world debut on Sept. 1, 2023,

After repeated denials on the loony reality show “Crazy in Love” that he is the father, Blueface no longer abdicates responsibility to his third child. This is especially true when he accompanied Rock to the doctor’s office where he was shown the paternity test that stated he is most likely the daddy.