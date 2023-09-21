Deion Sanders tells two of his sons they will not go pro next year (video)

Despite their eligibility to take their games to the professional level, Deion Sanders told his two sons that they will not go pro next season.

Sanders, aka “Prime Time,” vehemently prohibits his children from entering the 2024 NFL draft.

The new Colorado Buffaloes head coach was enjoying luxury accommodations with his two sons, quarterback Shedeur and defensive back Shilo, at the Denver Broncos game which lost 35-33 on Sunday. Denver, where the Broncos play, is about 35 miles south of Boulder, the place where the Buffaloes operate.

When the subject of going to the NFL was broached, the patriarch of this football dynasty shot down the idea that the two sons would leave the Buffaloes which have captured the American imagination. Quickly.

“Shilo said, ‘Oh, wow, Shedeur, look. You gonna be in the NFL next year,” he said on the video.

Prime Time abruptly interrupted with, “No, he ain’t.… You all ain’t going nowhere.”

Fans found the exchange funny, but what Shedeur Sanders and his father are accomplishing is not. Led by Sanders, the Buffaloes have become a national phenomenon with record-breaking TV viewership and a 3-0 record. This is already three times the amount of wins the Buffaloes managed to win the entire season before the father Sanders and his sons arrived.

Moreover, Shedeur Sanders has been catapulted to the top of the Heisman Trophy race through three games. He is second in the nation in passing with 1,251 yards and is seventh in touchdown passes.

Shilo Sanders, meanwhile, had an interception returned for a touchdown and caused a fumble during the Buffaloes’ thrilling come-from-behind victory over archrival Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Prime Time will need both of his sons’ best efforts as they prepare to face marquee football teams, including No. 10 Oregon, followed by No. 5 USC.