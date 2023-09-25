GM general manager Jacqueline Vessel specializes in paying it forward

Jacqueline Vessel, a native of southeast Louisiana, takes immense pride in being a devoted wife and mother to four daughters. Her unwavering commitment extends beyond her family as she wholeheartedly embraces the ethos of “paying it forward,” dedicating herself to mentoring and empowering individuals to unlock their full potential.

Currently, Vessel serves as the General Manager of Sales Support at General Motors, where her responsibilities encompass the management of GM’s dealer network, the GM minority and women dealer programs, dealer sales performance, sales reporting, legislative matters, and motors holding. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has continued to augment her knowledge through a certification from Harvard via the GM Emerging Leader Program. Additionally, Vessel successfully completed the GM Leadership Bootcamp in collaboration with Corporate Class, Inc.



Why did you select your career?

My undergraduate work was in communications, and I wanted to pursue a career that would allow me to utilize that background. Whether talking to customers or our dealer partners, the automotive field provides me with the ability to apply those transferable skills. My responsibility at work is to provide all support resources to our field team, encompassing everything from customers, employees, and dealer development.

What do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

My superpower is the ability to transform myself for the opportunities being presented. Sometimes, you encounter opportunities that you may think you are not the right fit for, but you must be willing to explore new things even if those new things are uncomfortable.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

I believe that our people are our most valuable asset. I devote a considerable amount of time to developing talent. My ability to always innovate and my competitiveness have made me a standout. For example, I was the first to initiate a digital boot camp at a university in Ohio that became a national program.

What do you believe your purpose is?

My purpose is to identify talent and invest in that talent to help them achieve their goals and help them achieve their dreams.

How are you able to focus on what really matters?

I believe the primary focus must be family. I am committed to putting time aside for my family. I put in 100% at General Motors daily and ensure that I give that same 100% at home to ensure my family does not become short-changed.

What advice do you have for young women on the rise?

The best advice I can give is that you must have a mentor and a sponsor. I define a mentor as someone who is developing you while providing honest constructive feedback. A sponsor is an advocate who sits at the table with an active voice in the decision-making process that is your career campaigner.