Since Deion Sanders arrived in Colorado, there seems to be a target on his back, whether it’s from opposing teams or fans of the game. When people don’t like you, they’ll do anything to see you lose, and according to former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, that’s what happened to Colorado in their loss against Oregon.

On “Undisputed,” Johnson shared some intel on what he heard about the game.

“I spoke to somebody in the coaching fraternity right after the game, and they know some people that coach at Oregon,” Johnson said. “They said, ‘Man, I’ve never heard from another assistant coach of how much information was being given to that staff about game planning against Colorado so they can beat them.’

“Everybody was stacked, that’s the reality of it,” Johnson said. “I ain’t making this up. I ain’t just gonna expose no names, but you all know who I’m talking about if you watching.”

Oregon went on to defeat Colorado 42-6 and handed the Buffaloes their first loss of the season. At halftime when the score was 35-0, Oregon’s head coach sent a message to his team in the locker room, taking a jab at the Buffaloes’ past antics.

“The Cinderella story is over, men. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “There’s a difference. This game ain’t going to be played in Hollywood, it’s going to be played on the grass.”