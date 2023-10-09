proclivity

Simone Biles reaches another milestone after latest victory

The superstar gymnast can not be stopped
Simone Biles (Photo credit: Bang media)

Simone Biles continues to break records.

On Oct. 8, the female gymnast claimed two more gold medals, winning the titles on the balance beam and floor exercise. She also won gold in the team competition and all-around performance as well as a silver on vault.


The medals made her the most decorated gymnast in history, male or female, with 37 medals at the world championships and Olympics. 27 of those are gold.

Biles competed at her first world championship since 2019 after a two-year break so she could focus on her mental health following the Tokyo Olympics.


On Oct. 2, Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in Belgium, and it will now be known as the Biles II, which makes five elements named in her honor.

