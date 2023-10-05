On Oct. 3, Team USA from the US Men’s Gymnastics won a bronze medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Belgium. This bronze medal is Team USA’s fourth-ever team medal and the first since 2014.

The US men’s team included Fred Richard from the University of Michigan, Khoi Young from Stanford University, Paul Juda from the University of Michigan, Asher Hong from Stanford University, and Yul Moldauer from 5280 Gymnastics.

USA Gymnastics states, “Moldauer had the highest U.S. score on parallel bars with a 14.933 and tied with Richard on floor exercise with a pair of 14.366, while Young led Team USA on pommel horse with a 13.600. Hong had the best score on still rings with a 14.000 and had his best Ri Se Gwang landing on vault for a 15.100. On the last rotation, Richard brought it home on the horizontal bar, sticking his landing to score a 14.533. Juda posted solid scores across the board and hit every routine in both qualifying and the final, including a vault score of 14.400 Tuesday night.”

It was a close competition that moved Team USA from fourth to third in the final two rotations, according to USA Gymnastics.

