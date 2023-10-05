proclivity

Simone Biles now has 5 elements named after her; making history again (video)

The four-time Olympic gold medalist is the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault
Simone Biles now has 5 elements named after her; making history again (video)
Photo credit: Bang Media

At the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles, 26, again took center stage and set a new record. As reported by CBS News, she became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in Belgium, marking another feather in her cap. This monumental achievement means Biles now boasts five elements bearing her name.

The International Gymnastics Hall of Fame describes the Yurchenko double pike vault, which involves “a round-off entry onto the springboard, followed by a back handspring onto the vaulting table, culminating in two flips.”


The origin of this move traces back to Natalia Yurchenko, who first executed it during the 1983 Budapest World Championships, where she clinched an all-around gold, says the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Regarded as arguably the most intricate vault in women’s gymnastics, it will now be christened Biles II, as CBS News confirms.


But this isn’t a new accolade for Simone. TEAM USA notes that she already has four other elements named in her honor. The Athletic elaborates on these, mentioning two floor elements: the Biles, a double layout accompanied by a half twist, and the Biles II, a double-tucked backflip integrated with a triple twist. She also has The Biles for the balance beam—a dismount featuring a double twist combined with a double-tucked backflip. Additionally, there’s The Biles associated with the vault, which is a Yurchenko half-on augmented with two twists in a laid-out stance.

After a nearly two-year break, Biles proves she remains a dominant force in gymnastics.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS