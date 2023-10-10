proclivity

Here’s how you can meet Janet Jackson at ONE Musicfest

The festival is picking a winner every day until Oct. 14
Janet Jackson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Janet Jackson may be asking 10 lucky fans, “What’s Ur Name?” between Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

The R&B royalty will be sharing her presence on and off the stage in just a few weeks. Not only is Jackson known for her silky vocals and smooth dance moves, but even at 57, she doesn’t miss a beat.


Fans from all over the world will now have the chance to see her up close and personal at the popular Atlanta festival, ONE Musicfest.

Jackson shared her excitement with fans on social media.


“It feels so good to be back home in the States to prep for the NorCal and ONE Musicfest shows in October,” Jackson posted to her Twitter feed in September. “Can’t wait to see you.”

In addition, ONE Musicfest shared that it’s offering a meet and greet for 10 Janet Jackson fans, but there’s a catch.

Attendees will need to follow the three steps listed below to enter the official contest.

The festival announced it will choose a winner each day leading up to Oct. 14.

ONE Musicfest is expected to attract one of its biggest crowds this year with an extensive artist lineup. Additional headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Brent Faiyaz.

SPECIALS