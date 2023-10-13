Chef G. Garvin gives a behind-the-scenes look at meals in new NBA partnership

The Atlanta Hawks have taken their taste to another level.

On Oct. 12, the NBA franchise announced a new partnership with chef and TV personality G. Garvin to become the chief culinary officer for the 2023-24 season.

“Being a part of the Hawks and State Farm is a great situation,” Garvin told rolling out. “In my career, I’ve been here. I love the city. I’m from the city, so it’s a blessing. I’m excited.”

Garvin gave rolling out a brief overview of some of the dishes straight out of his cookbook and popular steakhouse that will be available to fans attending games this season during the Hawks’ Oct. 12 preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The spread included sautéed shrimp, grits, roasted red potatoes, fresh zucchini, baked chicken, and deviled eggs with crispy bacon.

“Rosemary garlic-baked chicken, man, this is something I grew up on,” Garvin said. “So, I’m just elevating it. Over here, we’ve got the deviled eggs with the crispy bacon. So [it’s] real simple stuff, but elevated.”

Garvin made history when he became the youngest line cook in the gourmet dining room at downtown Atlanta’s The Ritz-Carlton at age 16. He is best known for his TV show “Turn Up the Heat with G. Garvin.”