Usher returns to hitmaking form ahead of Super Bowl performance

It’s official. Usher has a certified hit on his hands with his latest single, “Good Good”.
The Summer Walker and 21 Savage featured track lands at No. 28 on Billboard’s latest Hot 100 chart. This marks Usher’s first Top 30 hit since 2015’s “I Don’t Mind” featuring Three 6 Mafia frontman Juicy J. The track will also enjoy its second week atop Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart making it his first solo No 1. hit at urban radio in seven years.
“[He] just wants to set himself apart and make history as one of the greatest performers to hit the world stage,” a close source stated.” Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince and Michael Jackson have all made memorable moments and now that Usher is taking the stage he wants to do something different, unforgettable and over-the-top.”
Earlier this month Usher seemed to allude to his intentions when speaking to The Breakfast Club about what he has up his sleeve.
“Let me tell you something, you know what I do in Vegas. It ain’t nothing but the lights, baby, but we gonna bring the lights out,” he said emphatically. “I’m trying to make certain that the world knows the legacy that is my career… But I’m playing the hits and I’m definitely bringing something that’s gonna leave you shocked. You’re gonna remember this moment.”
See the video for Usher’s hit song “Good Good” below.