Usher returns to hitmaking form ahead of Super Bowl performance

It’s official. Usher has a certified hit on his hands with his latest single, “Good Good”.

The Summer Walker and 21 Savage featured track lands at No. 28 on Billboard’s latest Hot 100 chart. This marks Usher’s first Top 30 hit since 2015’s “I Don’t Mind” featuring Three 6 Mafia frontman Juicy J. The track will also enjoy its second week atop Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart making it his first solo No 1. hit at urban radio in seven years.

Usher most recently completed a week-long residency in Paris at the La Seine Musicale while on break from his wildly popular Las Vegas residency, “My Way”, which resumed on Monday, Oct. 11.

Both a new hit record and the continued success of his Vegas residency give the 44-year old crooner momentum as he continues to prepare for his halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII in February. Much like his Vegas residency, Usher plans to incorporate a bevy of exotic dancers and pole dancers to really bring that Atlanta strip club flavor to the stage, albeit in a much toned-down manner as he knows there will be millions of young fans watching.

According to Page Six, Usher has tunnel vision on seizing the moment and making sure his show is up there with some of the most legendary halftime performances.

“[He] just wants to set himself apart and make history as one of the greatest performers to hit the world stage,” a close source stated.” Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince and Michael Jackson have all made memorable moments and now that Usher is taking the stage he wants to do something different, unforgettable and over-the-top.”

Earlier this month Usher seemed to allude to his intentions when speaking to The Breakfast Club about what he has up his sleeve.

“Let me tell you something, you know what I do in Vegas. It ain’t nothing but the lights, baby, but we gonna bring the lights out,” he said emphatically. “I’m trying to make certain that the world knows the legacy that is my career… But I’m playing the hits and I’m definitely bringing something that’s gonna leave you shocked. You’re gonna remember this moment.”

See the video for Usher’s hit song “Good Good” below.