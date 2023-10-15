Questlove and LL Cool J to produce ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop’

As hip-hop’s closes out its 50th year, the Recording Academy has a celebratory two-hour Grammy telecast in the works that will end the year with a bang.

To be called, “A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop,” the concert special will be executive produced by Questlove and LL Cool J, and will be taped at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. on Nov. 8. A who’s who of hip-hop artist past and present are scheduled to perform including Queen Latifah, Rakim, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, Bun B, Uncle Luke, Yo-Yo, Remy Ma and a host of others that will be added to the list in the coming weeks.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sports, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage.”

Back in February the Academy gave something of an appetizer with a breakneck paced 15 minute medley of rap classics and contemporaries at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Though the star-studded tribute featured the likes of Run DMC, Public Enemy, Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, and Missy Elliott as well as newer artists like Lil Baby, GloRilla, and Lil Uzi Vert, there were many artists and fans alike that felt the showing left something to be desired. Organizers of the show promised a much more expansive event to follow. Unfortunately, the ongoing Hollywood strikes put the entire project in jeopardy but thankfully the Academy found a way to work around it and make it happen.

“A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop“ is scheduled to air on CBS on Dec. 10 and will be available to stream live or on demand via Paramount+.