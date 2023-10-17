The time that Diddy wanted to smack Will Smith (video)

Celebrity bodyguards are encyclopedias of privileged information about their famous clients, and the man once charged with protecting Diddy certainly has his share of juicy tidbits stored in his memory bank.

The Bad Boy boss’ former guardian Gene Deal regaled the “Art of Dialogue” podcast with details about the time Diddy wanted to lay hands on Will Smith for allegedly coming on too strong to his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Diddy and J-Lo were a power couple at the turn of the century and he took umbrage at Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly trying to woo his girlfriend into the bedroom.

“We were at a birthday party that I think Matt Damon was giving for Ben Affleck. It was just a little gathering at the Four Seasons. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Puff, Will Smith and Jada were sitting on [one] side of the room,” Deal waxed poetically.

“[Puff] stood up,” Deal continued, using Sean Combs’ defunct nickname. “And when he stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]. I go over toward him and he said to me, ‘Yo, I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close ’cause I’ma snuff him.’”

Deal said he believed that Smith, who was in optimal shape at the time, would have destroyed Diddy in a fight, although he admits that Diddy could scrap. Therefore, Deal said he hung back in the cut far enough so that if Diddy did punch or smack Smith, the Men in Black star would have enough time to get in a couple of licks himself.

“I could move slow enough that Will could probably get two or three punches back in,” Deal said while laughing.

“That s— was funny. He thought that Jada and Will were coming on too strong to Jennifer, making advances.”

Deal did not specify exactly when the episode popped off, but Diddy and J-Lo dated between 1999 and 2001.

Ironically, Diddy resisted the urge then, but later played peacemaker after Smith stormed onstage at the 2022 Oscars and lowered a booming slap on comedian Chris Rock.