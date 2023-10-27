A judge recently awarded Taylor-Morales full custody of the couple’s 7-month-old daughter, Ossana, after the rapper failed to show in court three times for hearings about the restraining order. Per the ruling of the judge, Gunplay is only allowed scheduled and court-monitored visits via recorded videos, calls and messages through the “Talking Parents” app.

Taylor-Morales, who also has requested child support, can request the court to grant him custody again if she so chooses, but currently Gunplay is in danger of not being allowed to see their daughter again until she is 18 if he continues to miss court dates about the temporary restraining order which could become permanent.

The temporary restraining order was put in place after an August 2023 incident in which the troubled rapper was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse, domestic violence, and false imprisonment for allegedly holding a gun to his wife’s head as she held their daughter.

“Unfortunately, Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him,” Taylor-Morales wrote on Instagram shortly after the incident. “I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again.”

Gunplay is currently being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail until his next court hearing on Nov. 7.