Petic Lane is empowering leadership, solutions, and the future of tech as the IT director at General Motors

Petic Lane is a strategic and solutions-driven leader with years of diverse, progressive leadership success on a global scale. Lane has worked in several positions over her career, which led her to something she loves to do, which is designing new technology for the future as the IT director for General Motors. As a Sister with Superpowers, she continues to climb the ladder as a leader and be a service to others who surround her.

Lane spoke with rolling out about her career choice, what she considers her superpowers to be, and advice she would give to women on the rise.



Why did you select your career?

I love to create what doesn’t exist today. Designing new technology solutions and applications is like building a beautiful piece of art. You can take different pieces of code or data, and connect them to create a beautiful flow of information or experience that people use in their day-to-day lives as an employee, a consumer, or just in their everyday life. Technology is everywhere.



What are your greatest or proudest achievements?

Being able to work across many different organizations for HR, finance, engineering, and digital customer solutions. Also, the opportunity to work in other countries, and most of all, the ability to have a career and be present in my children’s lives. It was important for me that I was there for the games, to pick them up from school, and other things. That doesn’t come without sacrifice, but I have figured out how to make it work.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

The ability to listen. Always seeking to learn about a person, a business, or a problem. Building relationships and being observant enough to see the big picture.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as a leader?

I think it is the same as above and I have a strong belief in being of service to others. I understand the effort that it takes to be here, I believe that it is a part of my responsibility to support others as they achieve their purpose.

What do you believe your purpose is?

To transform through technology and be of service to others.

How are you able to focus on what matters?

I am still learning, but by understanding my purpose, staying aligned with my values, acting with intention, and most importantly, being true to my authentic self.

What advice do you have for young women on the rise?