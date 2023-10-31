Akon responds to Suge Knight’s claim he raped 13-year-old girl

Suge Knight, the infamous former CEO of Death Row Records, has released a steady drizzle of inflammatory thoughts and opinions recently through podcasts and interviews.

Knight, who is serving 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for a fatal hit-and-run in 2015, is spitting new fire as he accuses rap boss Akon of raping a 13-year-old girl back in the day. Akon has denied Knight’s claim.

During the inaugural episode of Knight’s podcast, “Collect Call,” with Dave Mays, he claimed that Akon and his longtime producer, Detail, raped a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old friend.

“I wasn’t going to bring it up,” he began. “[But] one of my homegirls, she was a hustler. She had a little sister — 13 years old. And her best friend was 12 years old. She’s in the car with him. You and Detail call her [Suge’s homegirl]. And she said, ‘I got my little sister and her best friend with me.’ I said, ‘Well, then stop by for a second.’ She go by y’all hotel, in y’all room, and she gets a call. It was the dudes she met at the hotel when she was coming to see you muthaf—-s.”

Knight continued, saying: “He said, ‘Come by, just for 20 minutes.’ [And she said] ‘I can’t do it right now, I gotta take my little sister home, with her friend. I’ll be back in about an hour.’ He said, ‘Come by in 20 minutes, I got a big payday for you.’ You, Akon, said, ‘Go ahead. You can leave your little sister and her friend right here. We can order them something to eat.’ She goes to the next room… she says she comes back in about 35 minutes. When she gets back in the room, her little sister and that other little girl don’t wanna eat. They look scared. And they’re crying. When she gets back in the car with them, they tell her, ‘Akon, you f—-d the little girl, 13 — Detail f—-d the little girl, 12 years old. Y’all raped them.’”

He added, “So when she told me, I pulled up on her, and she said she’s going to the police to put you muthaf—-s in jail for rape. I said, ‘Nah, we don’t do that, telling to the police. I’ll deal with it. I promise you that.’ So I was trying to catch you muthafuckas about that situation.”

Akon vehemently refuted Knight’s story, saying on Twitter on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2023: “The world knows a lie when they hear it. It’s unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It’s sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I’m still going to be praying for him.”

Knight has also been in the news recently for his unwillingness to be a material witness, for neither the prosecution nor the defense, in the case of Keefe D who has been indicted in Las Vegas for allegedly conspiring to murder Tupac Shakur.