Octavia Spencer is the executive producer of two new true crime projects with Investigation Discovery: “Lost Women of Highway 20,” a series on escalating missing women reports; and “FEDS,” an in-depth look at the FBI.

All three episodes of “Lost Women of Highway 20” premiere Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. EST on ID.

“FEDS” premieres Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. EST on ID, new episodes air weekly.