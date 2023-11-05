Tara L. Paige, a celebrated entrepreneur and author, has made her mark in the business world and outdoor living spaces.

She’s worked with major outlets like Facebook and Amazon and enhanced her business expertise in the process. Paige is a recognized outdoor designer, specializing in functional patios. She founded Black Women Who Love Outdoor Living Spaces in 2020, a community of 245 thousand Black women. This sisterhood later inspired Paige to create The Patio Chic, an outdoor living brand. Her commitment to empowering Black women and transforming living spaces outdoors has had a significant influence on her industry.

Paige spoke to rolling out to discuss her community, design process and other topics.

What inspired you to start this online community and outdoor living brand?

I’m a mom of eight and at the time there were three at home. I had a daughter in cheer, another one in soccer and another daughter in volleyball. What does that mean for a mom? It means running nonstop. My husband and I had lots of outdoor covered and uncovered space but because I’m that mom running all over the place, I never had a moment to design my patio.

I was crying on the couch, feeling like my life had stopped. I went outside and thought, “Wait a minute, I’ll just retreat outside and design my patios.” I started that process of just being outside and thought I’d invite a few friends to come along with me.

When it comes to the online community, what are some of the topics you address?

What we realized during the pandemic is that it’s bigger than patios and pillows. During the pandemic, we were more focused on designing a space and cleaning up our outdoor living areas but once we did that, we started curating conversations on various topics.

Our discussions revolve around six pillars: design and decor, entertainment, community, health, wealth and business. We talk about designing and decorating, hosting parties and weddings outdoors as well as finding ways to be entertained outside. We also focus on building a strong community and addressing specific issues that affect the Black community, such as health, wealth and business.

What is your design process?

Once someone approaches me and expresses their desire for me to design their space, we start with a 15-minute consultation. During this consultation, I explain how I can assist them and the services I can provide. I offer options such as shopping for the necessary items, visiting their space in person to assess it or conducting a virtual assessment and shopping for them. If they choose the virtual option, I can have all the items shipped directly to their home. Additionally, we can arrange for professionals to come and set up the space, so they don’t have to do anything themselves.

We offer a range of services, from DIY assistance where I provide guidance based on pictures of the space, to a white glove service where I handle the entire process of ordering and setting up the space for them.