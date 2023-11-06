A mayor in Alabama has died of an apparent suicide at the age of 49, just days after being outed as a crossdresser. F.L. “Bubba” Copeland, the mayor of Smiths Station, Alabama, died on Nov. 3. On Nov. 1, Alabama right-wing media outlet 1819 News outed Copeland’s secret life as a “transitioning transgender curvy girl” on Reddit and a private Instagram account.

When the outlet reportedly questioned Copeland, he initially denied the online accounts belonged to him. When the outlet told Copeland it had evidence of the accounts, he quickly admitted it, deleted the accounts, and told the outlet not to publish anything about it because he’s a pastor at First Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama. The only person Copeland claimed knew about the account was his wife. He also told 1819 News he cross-dressed as a hobby and a way to relieve stress.

In addition to the initial outing, the outlet put out another in-depth story on Copeland’s online fiction as a transgender on Nov. 3 as well as another pastor’s thoughts on Copeland being outed. They also posted another Nov. 2 follow-up story with the headline saying Copeland claimed he had nothing to be ashamed of. As of Nov. 6, all of the five trending stories on the 1819 News website are about Copeland. While the outlet’s reports about Copeland’s life were in-depth, the report of Copeland taking his own life was five sentences long.

“Our prayers are with the residents of Smiths Station, the parishioners of First Baptist Church of Phenix City and Copeland’s family,” the report read.

Multiple readers, and former residents, have publicly shared their frustration with the publication.

To say I'm furious is an understatement. I was a resident of Smiths Station for years and worked as a journalist in the market. Bubba was such a quality human being, a sensitive soul, and a well-respected member of the community. I am heartbroken. @1819News has blood on its hands https://t.co/5hbF375KJh — Diana S. Zito (@ProducerDiana) November 4, 2023

If you or a loved one have experienced suicidal thoughts, please contact the emergency hotline at 988, or text 741-741.