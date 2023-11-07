The mother of NBA YoungBoy’s son claims that he ordered two women to beat her up — while she was holding their child — at his home in Salt Lake City.

The rapper, who is also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is currently on house arrest for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Miami in 2019, according to Billboard. The prolific and highly successful rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, recently moved to Utah and is considering joining the Latter-Day Saints Church and converting to Mormonism.

Arcola said she paid her own way to travel to his home to get their son, Kaell Gaulden. That’s when Arcola said he ordered two women to beat her and hit her in the face with a gun while he watched.

“Watch who you have kids by,” Arcola wrote on X. “My son dad let his w—–, yes w—- with an S, cause it was 2 of them weak a– h—. He gave them an order to get me lol you know b—— who never came from s— gone do it. My son was in my hands. His dad just sat back and watched smh.”

Arcola also showed text exchanges between her and YoungBoy about the long-distance parenting difficulties.

She continued, saying, “Mind you I dropped my son off the end of August he wanted me to come get him 2 weeks into him being there. So I told him keep him 2 more weeks. He was pissed lmao I just feel like if you ain’t gone help me financially you gone help physically.”

NBA YoungBoy’s bm says she was hit in the face with a gun pic.twitter.com/pw1801pRxA — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 7, 2023

“He’s so unreasonable so happy this is all over with now. I asked his wife [Jazlyn Mychelle] if she can ask him to get just kaell flight and he said no. Keep in mind the flights was 1300 for both of ours round trip and all i asked was for him to pay for kaells. N—- still couldnt do that. so i was just like f— it. im tired! anytime he ask for his son i drop him off and pay for the tickets. B—- you dont help with s— why i gotta keep paying for the flights?”

Arcola also claimed that YoungBoy is addicted to drugs and initially refused to give their son back to her.

“So rewind to 2 weeks ago I asked can I get my son he said I gotta wait 2 weeks tryna be petty,” she continued. “Sunday made 2 weeks I asked can I get him he started telling me how I can visit kaell on weekends LMFAO. them drugs got his mind gone.”

Despite being allegedly beaten up, she said she will not press charges against YoungBoy.

“I would be wrong if I pressed charges on yall for doing me like this with my baby in my hand. But karma gone eat yall a—- up,” she continued. “I got my son back I’m happy that’s all that matters fr. 5 stitches later. And her punk a– fist ain’t do that shorty had [a gun],” Arcola tweeted.