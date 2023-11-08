Democrat Gabe Amo defeated Republican Gerry W. Leonard Jr. in a special election for Rhode Island‘s 1st Congressional District seat Tuesday, becoming the state’s first Black Congressman.

The seat was vacated by seven-term Rep. David Cicilline, also a Democrat, who announced in February that he would step down to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, the state’s largest philanthropic organization. Amo, 35, will fulfill the unexpired portion Cicilline’s term, but the seat will be up for grabs again next year.

“Undoubtedly, I’m humbled by the real momentous opportunity to serve as the first person of color,” Amo, who got 68.9 percent of the vote, told The Associated Press just before addressing his supporters at a Pawtucket brewery. “But I didn’t run to make history.”

Marine veteran Leonard, 58, faced significant financial challenges running a campaign in a district that had not elected a Republican since 1992. He raised about $165K in campaign funds and spent more than $100K of his own money, but Amo pulled in about four times as much — more than $1 million, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Amo’s victory marks a significant moment in Rhode Island’s political landscape, breaking from the state’s Italian-American tradition. Following a competitive primary race in September, he emerged as the front-runner, receiving over one-third of the vote and taking victory over 10 other candidates.

The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo attended Wheaton College in Illinois and studied public policy at the University of Oxford in England. He has said he was inspired by his parents’ drive, with his mother studying nursing and his father opening a liquor store, in part so he could be his boss.

“When I was 8 years old, helping my mother study for the citizenship test, I never could’ve imagined that I would go with her to cast her ballot to vote for her son for the United States Congress,” he said. “I stand on the shoulders of so many who came before me to make this day possible.”

Amo’s campaign highlighted his extensive experience working for prominent Democrats, not only President Barack Obama and former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who is now the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, but also President Biden. Amo has served as deputy director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs in the Biden administration.

Rhode Island’s newest Congressman outlined his priorities, which include advocating for Social Security and Medicare, abortion rights, climate change initiatives, while pledging to support legislation that bans assault rifles. He also pledged to work toward restoring functionality in the federal government.