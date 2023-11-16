Say what? Snoop Dogg has quit smoking weed

The world’s most famous marijuana smoker created shockwaves that have reverberated around the globe when he announced he is retiring from cannabis consumption after over 40 years of toting the blunt.

Legendary lyrical lion Snoop Dogg made the seismic announcement to his 82 million Instagram followers on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, when he proffered this simple statement: “I’m giving up [the] smoke,” the 52-year-old rhymer said on IG.

Continuing, the man who was born in Long Beach, California, under the name Calvin Broadus Jr., said: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up [smoking]. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Of course, Snoop’s announcement engendered widespread disbelief. After all, Snoop giving up weed is like seeing the sunrise on the wrong side of the earth or watching a river flow uphill. It just doesn’t make sense when you first read the words.

“Today isn’t April Fools Day, Snoop,” said one skeptical replier who probably summarized the sentiments of many.

A second commenter rationalized the move as Snoop’s way of getting the same sensation without subjecting the internal organs to the daily stress of filtering out the smoke. “He’s moving to [edibles], letting his lungs rest a little, eat up champ.”

A third person who says he was a longtime marijuana smoker offered up a third theory as to why Snoop is giving up those famously fat blunts he loved to smoke: “I had a pulmonary embolism last year and had to give up [smoking] as well, so more edibles for Edible Dee it is, but I know how hard this transition is, especially for someone like you. Take all the time you need.”