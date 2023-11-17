Prematurely gray 20-somethings navigate the newgrown locks

In a trend flipping the script on traditional beauty norms, millennials and Gen-Zers say, “Hello, silver!” and embrace their premature gray hair.

This shift is amplified on TikTok, where the hashtag #PrematurelyGrey has racked up millions of views.

Hormone guru Dr. Tara Scott recently went viral on TikTok, explaining why some 20-year-olds or even younger might see gray hair earlier than expected. According to Dr. Scott, it has to do with two enzymes in our bodies that are affected by our genes: MAO-A and Glutathione.

“MAO-A is the enzyme that degrades the neurotransmitters, norepinephrine and dopamine, which increases when stressed. MAO-A has to work hard to break these down in times of stress,” Scott said. “If MAO-A is a slower enzyme, then there will be more byproducts of hydrogen peroxide, which turns your hair gray. On the other hand, glutathione safely turns hydrogen peroxide H2O2 into water. But if your enzyme two doesn’t make glutathione correctly, it will be harder to keep your hair from graying.”

In light of the scientific explanation, these young adults own their gray streaks instead of reaching for the hair dye and turn them into a style statement. Their posts are a mix of silver hair selfies, tips on caring for gray hair, and empowering messages about embracing natural beauty.

For those who need more time to get ready to rock the silver look, Scott suggests more B2 riboflavin or tryptophan intake. According to her, B2 can be found in lamb, mushrooms, spinach, almonds, wild salmon, and eggs. Tryptophan can be increased by consuming spinach, seaweed, mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, turnip greens, red lettuce, and asparagus.

This trend is a testament to young millennials and Gen Z’s ability to redefine beauty standards and use social media to spread body positivity. For this generation, silver is clearly not just a hair color; it’s a vibe.