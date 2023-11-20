Pastor John F. Hannah unveils transformative sculpture at ‘A Night of the Arts’

On Nov. 18, 2023, a private and elegant black-tie birthday celebration unfolded in honor of Pastor John F. Hannah, the revered leader of New Life Covenant Church SE in Chicago. “A Night of the Arts” was a testament to both his spiritual leadership and his passion for the arts.

The highlight of the evening was Hannah’s personal tour of his extensive art collection. Over the years, he has gathered captivating pieces from his travels around the world. Many of these remarkable artworks adorned the walls and offices of NLC, serving as a source of inspiration and cultural enrichment for the congregation. Hannah’s deep belief in the transformative power of art motivated him to share these treasures, with the hope that they would shape meaningful experiences for others.

NLC was never just a place of worship; it was envisioned by Pastor Hannah to be an oasis for the arts on Chicago’s vibrant South Side. It aims to foster creativity, culture and community in addition to spiritual growth.

As the evening progressed, the guests were ushered into NLC’s grand 4,000-seat sanctuary for a momentous unveiling. A rendering of the sculpture titled “Movement” was presented to the congregation. This awe-inspiring sculpture, standing at an impressive 13 feet tall, was crafted from stainless steel. It was the result of a collaboration with the world-renowned artist Abiola Akintola, commissioned especially for NLC’s campus. The sculpture’s future presence promised to be a significant artistic and spiritual symbol for the church and the broader community.

Hannah’s birthday celebration, steeped in art and spirituality, served as a testament to his commitment to enriching lives through both faith and culture. It was an evening that celebrated his remarkable journey and the profound impact he had made on NLC and its vision as a haven for art and spirituality on the South Side of Chicago.

Take a look at a few pictures in the gallery below.