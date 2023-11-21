Brad James and Erica Hubbard discover Christmastime love in ‘He Who Findeth’

Erica Hubbard (“A House Divided,” “For Better or Worse”) and Erica Hubbard (“Lincoln Heights,” “Let’s Stay Together”) find themselves accidentally falling in love in the upcoming new holiday romcom, He Who Findeth.

James plays Daniel, the billionaire heir to his famous family’s fortune, who is about to turn 30 and is still single. His meddling, uppity, image-obsessed family decides to throw a holiday shindig supposedly to launch a new charity but really to find Daniel a wife. Soon, every ex-girlfriend and wannabe Mrs. Anderson find out about the event and go to extremes to win Daniel’s heart.

In helping to put together the “charity launch,” Daniel meets event planner Lizzie (Hubbard), and unbeknownst to all, including themselves, they begin a whirlwind romance that might stand the test of time.

Written by Ramona DeBreaux and directed by Michael A. Pinckney, the film also stars funnyman Rodney Perry, Javon Johnson, and LaKeta Booker.

He Who Findeth is streaming on David Oyelowo and Nate Parker’s new streaming platform, Mansa. It will be on Red Coral on Friday, November 24, and will land on Aspire, Fox Soul, and Tubi on December 15.

Check out the full trailer below.