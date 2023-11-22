Fetty Wap explains why he returned to interstate drug trafficking

Fetty Wap realizes his own tragic tale of a rapidly rising rap star who couldn’t resist the temptations of the streets and subsequently got devoured. He explains why he returned to interstate drug smuggling and trafficking when he had just reeled off a string of hit records.

In an interview with XXL magazine, the 32-year-old Patterson, New Jersey-born emcee, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, said he wasn’t hauling in big enough bags in the music industry.

“Nobody made me do it. Nobody forced me to do it, you know what I’m sayin’? When I put myself in that situation, I ain’t really think for the long run. I’m thinking I could just run up a few million dollars, and I’m gon’ be good forever. I ain’t never had no financial guidance, and like a person to really guide me the right way. It was just like everybody just didn’t care. As long as they got they money, they just didn’t give a f—, you know what I’m sayin’?”

“When I wanted to start doing s—, this is what I know how to do. It was like, I’m being honest with myself, you know what I’m sayin’? Like, aight, the music wasn’t really doin’ that good. I’m putting out music, but nobody’s payin’ attention. So, I’m like, man, f— it. I’ma go back to what I know how to do. Instead of pursuing my career harder or going harder to make people listen, man, I kinda was a coward, you know what I’m sayin’? Like if I’m fallin’ off, f— it, I ain’t about to look like it, you know what I’m sayin’? I was a coward for that. And I was just like, I can’t let my family down. It wasn’t for the, to be like, ‘I’m outside. I’m outside, n—-, I’m really doin’ this s— for real.’ It wasn’t for none of that,” he added.

During the interview, Fetty also said it’s nobody’s fault but his that he’s serving a six-year prison sentence.

“Some of the things I think about really is being home. I take accountability for everything I did. I don’t really be blaming nobody for nothing. It ain’t nobody else fault that I’m here, you know what I’m sayin’? … That’s how I feel,” he said.