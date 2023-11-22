Freddie Stanton, better known as Mrturnupshawty, is a studio engineer who has built up an Instagram following of nearly half a million. Recently, while at Atlanta’s historic Cascade skating rink to commemorate Jazze Pha Day in the city, rolling out spoke to Stanton about establishing an online presence and his journey through tech.

What are you celebrating tonight?

We’re here to celebrate Jazze Pha for all he’s done for the city and what he’s done during these 50 years of hip-hop. He’s done so much for up-and-coming artists, I just ran into Caviar Dreams [also known as Cap.1] and he said he was working with Jazze Pha at Motown. I didn’t even know that, so Jazze Pha has done so many things.

Shout out to that man. I’ve got a song with him and Wonder B, it’s called “Standards,” it’s out on all platforms.

We’re just here to celebrate greatness and everything Jazze has done for ATL, Cascade and the city as a whole.

What do you do with coding and social media?

I play with the algorithm. So any artists, any producer, any entrepreneur, anybody that is looking to further a brand, reach out to me, man. I play with the algorithm. It’s a numbers game.

What is best tip you can offer for tapping into that algorithm?

Network. You know what they say, your network is your net worth.

You never know who you’re going to bump into, you never know who you’re going to meet. So it’s all about networking, man. Grow your network.

How did you get 400,000 Instagram followers?

Growing my network. Like I said, I play with numbers. I’m really good with numbers, and I’ve been in the game for over 16 years, so it speaks for itself.

I’m headed to a million.

At what point did you realize technology was the future for you and Black people?

I’m going to be honest, I’ve been in the tech world probably since I was about 15. I had a computer in my room, I was doing Avid recording people. Then from there, I just started dealing with social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter and TikTok. Once I started getting paid, it was a wrap. I knew that was the place for me.

What trend do you see next on the social media horizon?

The trend I see happening next is podcasting, and a lot more of it. People like the guy right here holding this camera. A lot more people like entrepreneurs, people coming from out of the woodwork. It’s a time for the taking. Anybody can get it. You just have to be hungry and want it.

What is next for you?

Msnworldwideradio. That’s the hottest radio station in Atlanta, it’s coming. Podcasts, interviews, new music, new artists. If you want your music played, DM me right now [@mrturnup]. Reach out to my phone.