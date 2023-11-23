Fulton County prosecutors have made a stunning decision to drop a range of charges, including murder, against Chaka Zulu, the esteemed Atlanta music executive and manager of Ludacris. This surprising turn of events comes after an exhaustive investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, 11Alive News reports.

Zulu’s attorney, Gabe Banks, emphasized Zulu’s belief that District Attorney Willis arrived at an appropriate decision in the case. Banks also acknowledged the tragic loss of life under “extraordinary circumstances,” while underscoring Zulu’s need to move forward and focus on the well-being of his family.

The spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office also issued a statement.

“The Atlanta Police Department made an arrest on charges determined at a standard of probable cause, which is their duty in this and all cases. The District Attorney’s office investigates cases to determine what can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. Our investigation of the facts and analysis of applicable law indicates that this is an appropriate resolution of this case based on the standard of proof required. Because the defendant is now involved in a pre-indictment diversion program, we will not comment further about the matter at this time,” reads the statement.



The tragic shooting in which 23-year-old Artez Benton lost his life took place outside an Atlanta strip mall in June 2022.

Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was among the victims, along with two other individuals.