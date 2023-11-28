50 Cent offers to buy Revolt network

Rap mogul 50 Cent is keeping his foot on Diddy’s neck.

The rapper-turned-“Power” producer has offered to buy the Revolt TV network that Sean “Diddy” Combs founded and has stepped down as chairman of on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

A few months ago, Fifty publicly insinuated that Diddy helped orchestrate the murder of rival and late legendary emcee Tupac Shakur. Currently, reputed gang member Keffe D (also called Keefe D) has been charged with the crime.

Now, Curtis Jackson III is trolling Diddy after he announced he was stepping away from Revolt in the wake of three explosive sexual assault lawsuits.

👀I’ll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends 😳I’m serious call my phone 📱 • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/DOWYW8q8e3 — 50cent (@50cent) November 28, 2023

The media has already reported ad nauseam that Cassie filed a suit in Manhattan’s federal court accusing Diddy of rape, sexual assault, physical abuse, and sex trafficking throughout their 10-year relationship.

The next two lawsuits were filed by women who said Diddy committed similar acts of egregious sexual impropriety against them in the early 199os when Diddy was known as “Puffy” and “Puff Daddy.”