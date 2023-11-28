50 Cent offers to buy Revolt network

The producer of the TV juggernauts ‘Power’ and ‘BMF’ also said Diddy helped arrange Tupac’s murder in the mid-1990s
50 Cent at a screening of 'Hip Hop Homicides' in New York City. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)

Rap mogul 50 Cent is keeping his foot on Diddy’s neck.

The rapper-turned-“Power” producer has offered to buy the Revolt TV network that Sean “Diddy” Combs founded and has stepped down as chairman of on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.


A few months ago, Fifty publicly insinuated that Diddy helped orchestrate the murder of rival and late legendary emcee Tupac Shakur. Currently, reputed gang member Keffe D (also called Keefe D) has been charged with the crime.

Now, Curtis Jackson III is trolling Diddy after he announced he was stepping away from Revolt in the wake of three explosive sexual assault lawsuits.


The media has already reported ad nauseam that Cassie filed a suit in Manhattan’s federal court accusing Diddy of rape, sexual assault, physical abuse, and sex trafficking throughout their 10-year relationship.

The next two lawsuits were filed by women who said Diddy committed similar acts of egregious sexual impropriety against them in the early 199os when Diddy was known as “Puffy” and “Puff Daddy.”

