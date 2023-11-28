Tiffany Haddish vows to get help after 2nd bust for DUI

Comedic actress Tiffany Haddish appears to be spiraling personally and professionally following her public arrest for driving while drunk in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old The Girls Trip star had a sobering announcement to make following her second arrest for DUI in two years on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023; she is getting help for her overindulgence in alcohol.

Haddish told longtime “Entertainment Tonight” anchor Kevin Frazier that “This will never happen again. I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she said.

In January 2022, the Night School star was arrested in Atlanta after a bystander noticed that she was asleep behind the wheel. This is almost identical to her situation in Los Angeles where Haddish was found passed out in the driver’s seat of her car that was partially blocking traffic.

At that time, Haddish had recently emerged from her emotionally debilitating breakup with rapper Common, a lifelong bachelor. She also told her eight million Instagram followers that her beloved pooch, Bob Saget, had died.

Moreover, Haddish was dealing with being sued for allegedly grooming a brother and sister who participated in a sexually suggestive skit with her and fellow comedian Aries Spears.

Haddish did participate in a kind gesture over the Thanksgiving weekend as she handed out meals at The Laugh Factory and performed a free stand-up set.