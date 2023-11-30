Romeo Miller reveals daughter’s type 1 diabetes battle

Romeo Miller, the renowned rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, has revealed that his young daughter, River Rose Miller, has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

The announcement came on Nov. 23, during National Diabetes Awareness Month, as Miller took to social media to share his family’s journey.

Romeo Miller Reveals Daughter River Rose Has Been Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes https://t.co/QYvhxjQqNy — People (@people) November 24, 2023

“Behind that comely smile, there’s a fighter. I’ve never met a stronger human and I thank God every day for assigning me to be your papa,” Miller wrote in a heartfelt post. He explained that his daughter is one of the younger cases to be diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease, which requires daily management with insulin injections and blood sugar monitoring.

Despite the challenges, including random sleepovers at the hospital, Miller shared that their faith has never wavered. He also expressed gratitude for the support from River’s little sister, Winter, and Mama Drew.

Miller also highlighted the silver lining in their journey: “Our bond is even stronger because it’s a must I be there for my daughter medically.”‘

The family has been working with Dr. Francine Kaufman, MD, a leading expert in the field with 30 years of experience in diabetes care, research, and advocacy.

Miller expressed his desire to share the knowledge and resources they’ve gained with others facing a similar journey. He also praised the tubeless insulin pump from Omnipod and the glucose monitoring system from Dexcom, which have been lifesavers for his daughter.

Miller ended his post with a promise of exciting news from My Little Rocket CO., a company and charity inspired by and owned by his daughter, and a reminder to always be kind, as “you never know what someone is going through.”

The company aims to give back and raise money for children and families in need.