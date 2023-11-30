Teairra Mari threatens to beat up Keri Hilson

“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Teairra Mari threatened to lay hands on her musical adversary Keri Hilson because she once again put her name in her mouth.

The situation popped off when Mari got wind of Hilson’s interview on crooner Tank’s podcast, “R&B Money,” from October 2023. During the chat, Hilson recalled a female singer who wore a scowl while sitting in the front row of a show that Hilson did several years ago. Hilson did not name Mari but only said the woman came as a guest of a male industry type whom she knew very well.

Hilson said she believes it is essential to support fellow singers.

“When you’re a performer, you know we know how important it is to give love to other performers,” she explained. “I had to say something.”

Hilson continued, saying: “So, when they came to my dressing room backstage, I said something, and we almost got to scrapping,” Hilson said. “Like you want to get slapped, that’s how I felt,” she noted.

#KeriHilson tells singer #Tank on his Podcast a story when she almost slapped another female Rnb singer for being rude at her show. Of course the internet went digging & a clip of #TierraMarie sharing similar story surfaces & confirms speculations! Take a look! 😯🤯 👋🏾… pic.twitter.com/kgoVepgHmN — BIGO RECAP (@bigorecap) November 30, 2023

Even though Hilson never mentioned her name specifically, Mari confirmed she is the woman Hilson referred to by firing off in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk.

“Y’all, people gotta leave me alone. I don’t bother anybody, just leave me the f— alone.! so now, Keri! what’s up you wanna fight or do you not want to fight because I’m gonna whoop your a– when I see you. I’m sick of you people bothering me! You had a whole different story when I was in your face you’re a liar bitch!!”

Hilson has yet to respond publicly to Mari’s threat.