Sometimes, not everybody you call your friend is your friend.

In Jeezy’s case, this would be his former childhood friend who claims that the rapper may have cheated on Jeannie Mai. On Dec. 1, Mai said that Jeezy had been unfaithful in their marriage, and wanted to be compensated for the infidelity.

Days later, Jeezy’s childhood friend, Clem, made a video on social media saying that the rumors have to be true.

“Jeezy, you not a real n—-, you know why? Because your wife just came out and said you cheated on her,” Clem said. “I believe her because I know you. I can probably pick on who you cheated on her with because a few b—— I know you still stay in contact with. I know because they told me. I talked to them.”

Clem continues and says that Jeezy has a history of being unloyal.

Jeezy’s childhood friend Clem says he believes the cheating rumors: ‘He ain’t loyal to nobody’ 👀pic.twitter.com/h2BdsfrgNH — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 3, 2023

“You the same n—-,” Clem said. “This n—- ain’t never been loyal to s—. He wasn’t even loyal to the dog he got. He gave the dog away in two weeks.”

Many people are referring back to the interview that Jeezy did with Nia Long when he said “real n—– don’t cheat” and claiming that he told a lie if the rumors are true.