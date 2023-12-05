Blueface accuses Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis of trashing his home (photo)

Blueface, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis are embroiled in a love triangle that you can’t make up.

Rock and Alexis are supposed to be archrivals clamoring for the affections of one man, Blueface. Yet, the two women were actually on Instagram Live together on Dec. 4. During the IG rant, Rock blamed Blueface for getting in a car accident with their son Chrisean Malone Jr.

Now, Blueface has turned around and accused Rock and Alexis — two supposed enemies — of conspiring to break into the rapper’s home and trash it.

Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, said on her IG session that Blueface — whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter — kidnapped their son, Chrisean Jr., from the babysitter that Rock hired while she reportedly went out to a studio to record music with a man. Rock also said Blueface beat up the babysitter, named Marsh, who happens to be a good friend of Rock’s.

Blueface defended his actions on his IG platform.

“It’s crazy. My son ain’t got no parent at four in the morning. Nobody wanna watch him. She got Marsh watching the baby at four in the morning,” he says, referring to Chrisean’s friend. “So [Rock] can what, get some d—? Do a verse? F— a n—-? You a boof b—. Stopping us ’cause she wanna be a bad parent to a bad parent,” he said.



Rock also said that afterward, Blueface got into a car accident while Chrisean Jr. was in the car with him. And this is when Blueface went on his IG page to say that Rock and Alexis disrespected his home.