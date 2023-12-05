As the holiday season approaches, TikTok users are sharing their top picks for sweat-proof undies to keep them comfortable and stylish during their fitness routines. These seven underwear brands, approved by Black women, are perfect for those looking to stay fit and fashionable in the new year.

Lululemon, a brand synonymous with high-quality activewear, offers underwear that is seamless, breathable, and designed to stay put during intense workouts. Their Everlux and Fast and Free collections are particularly popular for their sweat-wicking and cool-to-touch features.

Skims, Kim Kardashian’s line, is praised for its inclusive sizing and diverse color range. The Fits Everybody collection, made from smooth, buttery fabric, provides a second-skin feel that moves with you, making it ideal for workouts.

Parade, a brand known for its vibrant colors and sustainable practices, offers underwear that is soft, stretchy, and breathable. Their Re:Play collection is made from recycled materials and features a moisture-wicking mesh lining, perfect for active individuals.

Bombas, famous for their socks, also offers seamless underwear that is breathable and designed to stay in place. Their Stay-Put waistband and InvisiSeam technology ensure a comfortable fit during any activity.

JIV Athletics is a brand specifically designed for active women. Their patented, sweat-proof athletic underwear is made from lightweight, breathable fabric that keeps you dry and comfortable during workouts.

Oner Active, an Australian brand, is loved for its seamless, sweat-wicking underwear. Their pieces are designed to be invisible under activewear, providing a smooth silhouette no matter the intensity of your workout.

Lastly, Amazon’s vast selection includes affordable, high-quality options. Brands like Areke and Balanced Tech offer seamless, moisture-wicking underwear that is both comfortable and durable.

These brands prove that you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style in workout underwear. So, gear up for the holiday season and start the new year off right with these TikTok-approved picks.