Kim Kardashian to star in new legal drama

Kim Kardashian is set to star as a character based on the celebrity lawyer who represented her amid her 2022 divorce from Ye West in a new drama.

The reality star has been showing off her acting chops in “American Horror Story,” portraying Siobhan Walsh. Her co-stars are Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry and Cara Delevingne.

It was also recently reported that Kardashian’s comedy film The 5th Wheel, which she is to star in and produce, has been sold to Netflix. She also voiced the poodle Delores in a pair of Paw Patrol films.

And now, Deadline reports that Hulu — the streaming platform that airs her family’s show “The Kardashians” — has a new legal drama based on celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser on the way with Kardashian, who has personal experience to draw from after training to become a lawyer, in the lead role.

As well as Kardashian, Wasser has represented Ryan Reynolds, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Kevin Costner. The script comes from “Brothers and Sisters” creator and playwright Jon Robin Baitz. Ryan Murphy is the executive producer.

Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner are also executive producers. The production is seeking an “A-list actor to play” Kardashian’s “on-screen love interest.”

Filming is scheduled to begin toward the end of 2024, with a 2025 premiere date being eyed.