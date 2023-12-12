Kanye West flamed by fans for wearing a black KKK hood onstage (photos)

If rap mogul 50 Cent is in the Hall of Fame for trollers, then Kanye West will at least make the all-star team.

The often-outlandish rapper Ye triggered Blacks and Jews when he donned a black Ku Klux Klan hood onstage at his Vultures album listening party that doubled as a mini-concert.

Even more vexing for many fans is that Ye, 46, put the KKK hood on when the title track, “Vultures,” played in the background. In the single, Ye addresses the accusation that he hates Jews.

“How I’m antisemitic? I just f—-d a Jewish b—-,” he rapped while his 10-year-old daughter North West stood nearby.

Ye’s penchant for gaslighting these two demographics—remember he once donned a Donald Trump-inspired MAGA sweatshirt while in Paris — has many calling him variations of “sick” and “disgusting.”

Others also criticized the Donda artist for having his preteen daughter on stage at the Vultures Rave late at night. Two of Ye’s other children—daughter Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 8—were also in attendance and watched by his new wife, Bianca Sensori. Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, Offset, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and Kodak Black joined them at the bash.

Just a remark that Kanye West is a anti semite. He hates the Jews and wants them dead. He abuses women. He is a disgusting human being. — Tiana (@TianaL46) December 12, 2023

North looks so uncomfortable with Kanye wearing a KKK mask . Get her off the stage bro — Isaac After 🇲🇽 (@IsaaacAF) December 12, 2023

This isn't the first time of kanye doing a reference about the kkk, why are y'all shocked — dali (@_dali777) December 12, 2023