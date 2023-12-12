Kanye West flamed by fans for wearing a black KKK hood onstage (photos)

Yeezy triggered Blacks and Jews alike with his latest outlandish antic
Kanye West holds up Graduation album (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Tinseltown)

If rap mogul 50 Cent is in the Hall of Fame for trollers, then Kanye West will at least make the all-star team.

The often-outlandish rapper Ye triggered Blacks and Jews when he donned a black Ku Klux Klan hood onstage at his Vultures album listening party that doubled as a mini-concert.


Even more vexing for many fans is that Ye, 46, put the KKK hood on when the title track, “Vultures,” played in the background. In the single, Ye addresses the accusation that he hates Jews.

“How I’m antisemitic? I just f—-d a Jewish b—-,” he rapped while his 10-year-old daughter North West stood nearby.


Ye’s penchant for gaslighting these two demographics—remember he once donned a Donald Trump-inspired MAGA sweatshirt while in Paris — has many calling him variations of “sick” and “disgusting.”

YouTube video

Others also criticized the Donda artist for having his preteen daughter on stage at the Vultures Rave late at night. Two of Ye’s other children—daughter Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 8—were also in attendance and watched by his new wife, Bianca Sensori. Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, Offset, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and Kodak Black joined them at the bash.

Kanye West flamed by fans for wearing a black KKK hood onstage (photos)

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new