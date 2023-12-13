Kenya Moore celebrates ‘world’s longest divorce’ being officially finalized

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is officially back on the dating scene since her years long divorce saga with Marc Daly has finally come to an end after a successful private mediation between both parties.

“After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce,” Moore told People magazine. “I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most. I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn.”

“As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all,” Moore concluded.

During an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” this past January, the 52-year-old actress and model told host Andy Cohen she felt like it was “the world’s longest divorce” after initiating the split in May 2021. Soon thereafter, Moore confessed that she and Daly “unfortunately” never signed a prenup agreement before jumping the broom.

While discussing the subject on “The Tamron Hall Show,” Moore got raw and real about having her marital problems exposed on “Housewives”.

“It was a struggle just to work through our differences even during the show,” she relented. “A lot of it was exposed, just how we weren’t getting along or weren’t on the same page. As I said before, I felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of wife to get along with him and his personality. That’s not what a marriage is about.”

The former couple were wed in June 2017 with Moore giving birth to their daughter, Brooklyn, in November 2018. In September 2019 the couple split for the first time before reconciling in February 2020. Less than a year later, Daly confirmed the pair had split again in January 2021.

According to Moore’s court filing in May 2021, the former “Miss USA” claimed she’d been living in a “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019 and that the union was “irretrievably broken.”