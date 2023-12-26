Kevin Durant’s frustration becomes more evident to fans

Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with the Phoenix Suns, and viewers are starting to notice. The legendary small forward is in a win-now mode at age 35, but as the team’s record went below .500 in a 128-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, the organization “can feel the frustration.”

The Suns entered the season expecting to be one of the best teams in the NBA after trading for All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal to match up with Durant and fellow All-NBA guard Devin Booker. The trio are constantly three of the league’s top scorers. Durant won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, and Booker appeared in the 2021 NBA Finals before losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

People in Phoenix are feeling Kevin Durant’s frustration 😳, per Woj (h/t @16and0 ) pic.twitter.com/FsY7q4w7RV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 25, 2023

One fan, “OWLOW,” posted a video sequence of Durant’s apparent lack of effort in the fourth quarter of the Suns’ loss on Christmas.

Has Kevin Durant checked out 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yUm19G0voR — OWLOW_ 🐂 (@owlow_) December 26, 2023

After the loss, Durant went to the locker room and didn’t greet his former star teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant walks straight out of the court without at least saying hello to his ex #Nets teammate & best friend Kyrie Irving. The suns are back to being below .500, as a nets fan you love to see it.#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/5D7W5GlHRA — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) December 26, 2023

More Brooklyn Nets fans joined in the slander and jokes.

“Kevin Durant with another heartless loss, while Kyrie Irving is in street clothes,” NetsFrequent posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Nothing’s changed besides the cities they play in.”