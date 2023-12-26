Kevin Durant’s frustration becomes more evident to fans

Phoenix Suns drop under .500 in uneventful start to the season
Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with the Phoenix Suns, and viewers are starting to notice. The legendary small forward is in a win-now mode at age 35, but as the team’s record went below .500 in a 128-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, the organization “can feel the frustration.”

The Suns entered the season expecting to be one of the best teams in the NBA after trading for All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal to match up with Durant and fellow All-NBA guard Devin Booker. The trio are constantly three of the league’s top scorers. Durant won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, and Booker appeared in the 2021 NBA Finals before losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.


One fan, “OWLOW,” posted a video sequence of Durant’s apparent lack of effort in the fourth quarter of the Suns’ loss on Christmas.

After the loss, Durant went to the locker room and didn’t greet his former star teammate, Kyrie Irving.


More Brooklyn Nets fans joined in the slander and jokes.

“Kevin Durant with another heartless loss, while Kyrie Irving is in street clothes,” NetsFrequent posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Nothing’s changed besides the cities they play in.”

