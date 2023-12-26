Child actor Sapaidiron Copeland recently shared his experience filming a heartwarming scene in The Color Purple (2023). The scene depicted Celie, played by Fantasia, reuniting with her sister Nettie Harris, portrayed by Ciara, and meeting her grandchildren. Copeland starred as one of Celie’s grandsons. The Atlanta screening of the movie took place on Dec. 23 at AMC Phipps Plaza 14, just in time for its Christmas Day release.

The 11-year-old actor spoke to rolling out, aspiring to pursue a career in singing and acting while encouraging his peers to believe in their abilities.

What was the filming process like?

It was cool. I met a lot of cool people, and we had some fun [movie] scenes.

What were some of the fun things that you remember throughout filming the movie?

I remember one scene where we were driving around in this old-school car.

How long have you been acting?

I have been acting for two years.

How old are you?

I am 11 years old.

What are you looking forward to in the future of your career?

[I look forward to becoming] a singer and actor.

What message would you like to send out to your peers?

I just hope they know they can achieve and do anything they put their mind to.

What’s the perfect Christmas gift this year?

Probably a four-wheeler.