Chris Tucker among many who visited Epstein’s island

Comedian Chris Tucker was among the multiple entertainers and globally influential people who allegedly visited the infamous island once owned by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Tucker, who soared to stardom via Ice Cube’s Friday and then attained global fame through the blockbuster Rush Hour franchise, was among more than 150 names mentioned in the explosive Epstein documents released on Jan. 3. Others include former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Britain’s Prince Andrew, scientist Stephen Hawking and Michael Jackson.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska released the names as part of the settlement involving victim Virginia Giuffre against Epstein and his British socialite associate Ghislaine Maxwell in the worldwide sex trafficking case.

The trial against Epstein was canceled after the billionaire financier allegedly hung himself in his New York prison cell in 2019.

Clinton denied ever visiting Epstein’s island. However, flight records show that he used Epstein’s plane to visit places like Paris, Bangkok and Brunei after his presidency ended.

Neither Clinton nor Trump have been accused of wrongdoing regarding the Epstein case. But the accuser said she saw Clinton on Esptein’s island with a couple of young women on one occasion. Clinton denies this.

Magician David Copperfield, actor Kevin Spacey, Victoria’s Secret magnate Les Wexner, Nobel laureate Lawrence Krauss and model Naomi Campbell have also been mentioned in the list of guests who visited Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island. Tucker has yet to respond publicly.