Christian Keyes tells journalists to do research

As the creator and writer of ‘All The Queen’s Men,’ the actor quickly set the record straight
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ Joe Seer

Actor Christian Keyes, creator of “All The Queen’s Men,” recently posted a video on Instagram to correct a misconception about the show. In a reposted interview from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, Keyes addressed journalists, urging them to do their homework and give proper credit where it’s due.

“Just to respectfully clarify things… ‘Journalists’, please do your homework… please make sure to give proper credit where it’s due to the correct person who has thousands of hours and over 13 years, invested in creating, writing and building something… that way, when I am properly credited, I can remind people that God allowed me to do this…,” Keyes said in the post.


The actor’s comments were in response to an unnamed journalist implying that the show was created by Tyler Perry. While Perry is indeed the producer of the show, Keyes clarified that he was the one who created and wrote the bulk of the first season.

In the interview with the unnamed reporter, Keyes informed him that the show was inspired by his book Ladies Night and was happy to have a say in some of the earlier casting.


This Instagram post comes on the heels of another video clip where Keyes revealed that he was sexually harassed by a billionaire in the industry.

Although he did not disclose any names, fans are speculating that it could be someone he has previously worked with. The actor’s revelations have sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, who took to social media to express their support and share their thoughts on the matter.

