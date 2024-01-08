Mike Epps is mad that Katt Williams did not mention his name (video)

During Katt Williams’ rampage of terror through the comedy world last week, there is one jokester whom Williams did not trample on who wishes he had been mentioned: Mike Epps.

Epps was only half-joking when he admitted that he was “jealous” that Williams “broke the internet” following his explosive appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. The Friday After Next and First Sunday star mowed down fellow comedians like blades of grass, inciting a tidal wave of fan reaction and backlash from Williams’ contemporaries.

One of Williams’ victims, Kevin Hart, called himself a “comedic rock star” in response to Williams’ denigration of his career. Cedric the Entertainer dismissed Williams’ attacks and denied that he stole his jokes. Meanwhile, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish enumerated her many movies and commercials to counter Williams’ belief that she lacks comedic talent.

But Epps, who co-starred with Williams in the classic Friday After Next, was the one comedian who actually wanted to be talked about — good or bad — in the ratings bonanza podcast episode that was hosted by NFL icon Shannon Sharpe.

“Ai`ght, I admit I got a little jealous, man. Katt broke the internet and didn’t even say my name, good or bad,” Epps told his followers on TikTok.

“I need the press, too, n—-, s—,” Epps continued. “Say something about me in [the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast]. Say something bad about me. I got a special coming out. I need the press!”

@ace876media.ent1 Mike Epps says he is jealous Katt Williams didn’t say his name in the viral interview and they did a movie together #mikeepps #kattwilliams ♬ original sound – Ace876media

The “Club Shay Shay” appearance by Williams became a blockbuster for both Williams and Sharpe and has generated more than 30 million views on YouTube in just four days.

Epps tried to capitalize on the tidal wave of fan interest by cracking on Williams’ jacket during his scorching visit with Sharpe, calling it a “fake Fendi” that sparked an intense backlash from fans.

The 53-year-old Epps used humor to clap back at his critics who did not appreciate the jacket joke at Williams’ expense.

“At the end of the day, we all Black men are in a business that is not OURS. I cracked on his jacket because that’s what comics do,” Epps penned on his Instagram account.

“All this s— is marketing, dummies. All the s— he said … and y’all are mad at me? Epps continued. “Get the f— outta here. We having fun. Y’all stressing.”