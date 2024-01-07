Rickey Smiley sobs on IG live amid Katt Williams controversial comments

One of the more memorable moments of the now viral Katt Williams interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast — and there were many — was the part where the comedian fired off on radio show host Rickey Smiley.

In the interview hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Williams purported that Smiley complained on set that he was supposed to play the iconic Magic Mike pimp character in the classic comedy film, Friday After Next.

Smiley responded on his “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” saying his children were hurt by Williams’ scathing accusations. However, Smiley said he was not going to fire back at Williams.

Smiley denied Williams’ claim on “Club Shay Shay” that it was written in Williams’ contract that if they ever appeared in a movie together that Smiley would be required to wear a dress.

Coincidentally, the next movie the two starred in, First Sunday, Smiley was in a dress in the Bernice Jenkins role that he first made famous on BET’s “ComicView” show.

A few days after the explosive Williams interview took place, Smiley was filmed looking despondent as he prepared his morning coffee on Instagram Live. A few minutes into the video, Smiley moved away from the camera shot and could be heard sobbing.

Some believe the tears were the fallout from the renewed feud with Williams. Other fans, however, pointed out that it has been about a year since Smiley lost his son, Brandon, due to a drug overdose and that he was overcome with emotion.

In case you want to know more about #RickeySmiley and #KattWilliams, here’s where Katt references Rickey’s deceased son during his interview with Shannon Sharpe. I understand that black men are going to be competitive, but I wouldn’t make any kind of joke or reference to… pic.twitter.com/B7jqjL1v6f — Boyce Watkins, PhD – Wealth is Power (@drboycewatkins1) January 7, 2024

In the aftermath of the interview, multiple memes and jokes littered Black Twitter (on the platform now called X) as most side with Williams’ version of the events on the set of Friday After Next.