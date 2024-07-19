Ice Cube expands entertainment empire with Paramount Global partnership

N.W.A. founding member Ice Cube, also known as O’Shea Jackson, is broadening his creative horizons with an extended partnership with Paramount Global. This collaboration through his entertainment company, Cube Vision, cooperated with Jeff Kwatinetz, aims to develop and executive produce projects across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms within the Paramount network.

The partnership was announced with enthusiasm by both parties. They emphasized the opportunity to bring amazing and authentic stories to television, collaborating with top-tier talent in the industry.

The first initiative under this new deal is an unscripted project at Showtime Studios, focusing on the competitive nature of Hollywood through the lens of Black creators. This project promises to offer a fresh perspective on the entertainment industry’s dynamics. Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and CCO at Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, praised Ice Cube as a bona fide powerhouse whose influence spans music, film, TV and sports.

This partnership news follows Ice Cube’s hint at a potential fourth installment in the Friday movie series, signaling a new era of creative output from the rapper turned multifaceted entertainment mogul.