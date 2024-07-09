Willie Bee Jr. has the key to being a hot comedian in 2024

Willie Bee Jr. is an Atlanta comedian who can be unpredictable at times. With his witty lines and hilarious facial expressions, he knows how to make the audience laugh.

Bee briefly spoke with rolling out about being a comedian in Atlanta and what makes him stand out from others.

Why did you want to be a comedian?

Somebody else actually started me in comedy. They thought I was funny so I went and tried it out, and I haven’t stopped since.

What makes comedians in Atlanta stand out?

Just being themselves and that sense of humor that they have. I believe that everybody has always been funny before the stage…it had to happen earlier in their life. Just being unique and being ourselves, that’s what makes everybody funny.

What separates you from other comedians?

I’m unpredictable; you don’t know what I’m going to say. I have facial expressions, and you don’t know how I’m going to react. Just a minute ago a car was talking, and I didn’t know what to say. I hope it didn’t say anything to me because I was going to say something back.

Who are some comedians that you admire in the space?

I don’t have a favorite; everybody is equal, but I’d say the old-school comedians because they paved the way for us.

What do you think makes a good comedian in 2024?

Somebody who practices their craft and knows what they’re doing and tries to keep the audience laughing. The ones that can pull the inside of you out and explain it to the world so that everybody can understand it.