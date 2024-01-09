Regina King is back.

The longtime popular actress and Oscar winner took a hiatus after her 26-year-old son and only child, Ian Alexander Jr., took his own life on Jan. 21, 2022.

On Jan. 19, 2023, King posted on her Instagram account and opened up about her son. It was her only social media post since the tragedy.

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King’s posted. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet … so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course, orange is your favorite color … It’s the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breathe. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being …. Regina, the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light.”

Her profile pictures on Twitter and Instagram are now orange.

As far as work goes, King is starring as Shirley Chisholm in the Netflix film SHIRLEY, which is set to premiere on March 22. It’s her first film since 2021’s The Harder They Fall.

Chisholm was the first Black woman to be elected to Congress. She represented New York’s 12th district from 1969 to 1983. She was also the first woman and Black person to seek the nomination for president of the United States from one of the two major political parties in 1972.

Watch a teaser of the film below.

Regina King is Shirley Chisholm. SHIRLEY, the iconic story of the first Black congresswoman and her historic presidential campaign, premieres March 22, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tCTET5UhWd — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 9, 2024

If you or a loved one need support, please contact the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988 or text 741-741.