Leslie Odom Jr. to reunite with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Broadway stage

Grammy and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. is scheduled to reunite with Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda on a Broadway stage.

The two stars of the legendary Broadway musical “Hamilton” will reunite for “Victorious Talkbacks,” a series of interactive post-show conversations with the cast and featured guests after the Thursday night performances of the Broadway production of “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch.”

“Purlie Victorious” was written by Ossie Davis, who starred in the production alongside his wife Ruby Dee in 1961. Odom stars as Reverend Purlie Victorious Judson, the role originated by Davis.

“Victorious Talkbacks” will continue to be moderated by National Black Theatre’s CEO Sade Lythcott and Executive Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory. The daughter of Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, Dr. Hasna Muhammad, will also take part in the series of talkbacks.

Miranda, who is also known for his work on the animated film Moana, will join Odom, Lythcott and the cast of “Purlie Victorious” on Jan. 25.

Tony-winning singer, actor and dancer Adrienne Warren, best known for her award-winning portrayal as Tina Turner in Broadway’s “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” will join “Victorious Talkbacks” on Jan. 11.

Tony-winning singer and actor Melba Moore, who starred in the Broadway musical “Purlie” — which is based on the play “Purlie Victorious” — will join “Victorious Talkbacks” on Jan. 18.

Previous post-show chats have included actor Tony and Grammy winner Billy Porter, actor Nicole Ari Parker and actor and comedian Amanda Seales.

“Purlie Victorious” also stars veteran actor Vanessa Bell Calloway and two-time Tony nominee Kara Young. It opened on Sept. 27 and is directed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon. The production will be at the Music Box Theatre until Feb. 4, which will be the 19th anniversary of Davis’ death.